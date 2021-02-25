Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Tower (AMT), Lendingtree (TREE) and Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Tower (AMT), Lendingtree (TREE) and Verisk Analytics (VRSK) with bullish sentiments.

American Tower (AMT)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to American Tower today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 66.5% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $255.50.

Lendingtree (TREE)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree today and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $296.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lendingtree is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $358.33, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics, with a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $168.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.7% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Verisk Analytics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.83, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

