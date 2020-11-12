Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Tower (AMT), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Tower (AMT), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and Clarivate Analytics (CCC).

American Tower (AMT)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Tower, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $238.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 78.9% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GDS Holdings, and Megaport.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Tower with a $288.29 average price target, implying a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diversified Healthcare Trust is a Hold with an average price target of $4.00.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

In a report issued on November 10, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clarivate Analytics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarivate Analytics with a $34.00 average price target, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

