Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Tower (AMT), Columbia Banking System (COLB) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Tower (AMT), Columbia Banking System (COLB) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR).

American Tower (AMT)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on American Tower. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $250.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Tower is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $281.33, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $292.00 price target.

Columbia Banking System (COLB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Banking System today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 92.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Columbia Banking System with a $46.00 average price target.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Sell rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cullen/Frost Bankers is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $105.33.

