Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Tower (AMT), Apollo Real Estate (ARI) and Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Tower (AMT), Apollo Real Estate (ARI) and Credit Acceptance (CACC).

American Tower (AMT)

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri reiterated a Buy rating on American Tower today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $257.50, close to its 52-week high of $272.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Tower with a $277.64 average price target, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Apollo Real Estate (ARI)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Real Estate, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apollo Real Estate with a $10.17 average price target, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on July 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Sell rating on Credit Acceptance yesterday and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $468.35, close to its 52-week high of $499.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Credit Acceptance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $272.75.

