Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Tower (AMT), Annaly Capital (NLY) and Stag Industrial (STAG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Tower (AMT), Annaly Capital (NLY) and Stag Industrial (STAG) with bullish sentiments.

American Tower (AMT)

In a report issued on May 4, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Tower, with a price target of $261.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $239.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 81.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Tower is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $264.27, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $308.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Annaly Capital (NLY)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Annaly Capital on May 4 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 41.4% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Annaly Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.33, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on April 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Stag Industrial (STAG)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stag Industrial with a $29.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.