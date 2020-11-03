Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Tower (AMT) and Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Tower (AMT) and Easterly Government Properties (DEA).

American Tower (AMT)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Buy rating on American Tower yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 61.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, United States Cellular, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Tower with a $287.00 average price target, which is a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Easterly Government Properties yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Corporate Office Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Easterly Government Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67.

