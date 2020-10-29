Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Tower (AMT) and Aaron’s (AAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Tower (AMT) and Aaron’s (AAN) with bullish sentiments.

American Tower (AMT)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to American Tower today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $232.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Limelight Networks, and GTT Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Tower with a $286.75 average price target, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Aaron’s (AAN)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Aaron’s, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 83.6% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aaron’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.63.

