Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American National Bankshares (AMNB), Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Bank OZK (OZK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American National Bankshares (AMNB), Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Bank OZK (OZK) with bullish sentiments.

American National Bankshares (AMNB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Buy rating on American National Bankshares today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Dime Community Bancshares, People’s United Financial, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

American National Bankshares has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ameris Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 85.7% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Ameris Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Bank OZK (OZK)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Bank OZK yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Bank OZK has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.