Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American International Group (AIG), CorEnergy (CORR) and Newmark Group (NMRK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American International Group (AIG), CorEnergy (CORR) and Newmark Group (NMRK).

American International Group (AIG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Joshua Shanker maintained a Hold rating on American International Group today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Shanker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Travelers Companies, and Progressive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American International Group with a $47.00 average price target.

CorEnergy (CORR)

D.A. Davidson analyst Barry Oxford downgraded CorEnergy to Sell today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Oxford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 89.7% success rate. Oxford covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Investors Real Estate ate, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

The the analyst consensus on CorEnergy is currently a Hold rating.

Newmark Group (NMRK)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Hold rating on Newmark Group today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.19, close to its 52-week low of $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urstadt Biddle Properties, Plymouth Industrial Reit, and Eastgroup Properties.

Newmark Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.63.

