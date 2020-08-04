Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American International Group (AIG), Anworth Mortgage (ANH) and SBA Communications (SBAC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American International Group (AIG), Anworth Mortgage (ANH) and SBA Communications (SBAC).

American International Group (AIG)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on American International Group, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

American International Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anworth Mortgage (ANH)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Anworth Mortgage, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.2% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Anworth Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

SBA Communications (SBAC)

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri reiterated a Buy rating on SBA Communications today and set a price target of $361.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $312.53, close to its 52-week high of $323.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.8% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

SBA Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $331.00, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.