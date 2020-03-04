Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Express (AXP), Kimco Realty (KIM) and Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Express (AXP), Kimco Realty (KIM) and Main Street Capital (MAIN).

American Express (AXP)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on American Express on February 28 and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.01, close to its 52-week low of $106.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 74.1% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Express is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $137.38, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty on February 28 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kimco Realty with a $20.22 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Compass Point also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Main Street Capital on February 28 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 51.5% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Main Street Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

