Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Express (AXP), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Two Harbors (TWO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Express (AXP), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Two Harbors (TWO).

American Express (AXP)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on American Express, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.59, which is a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Horowitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Horowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fifth Third Bancorp, Goldman Sachs Group, and Regions Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $132.75 average price target, implying a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Two Harbors, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.56, close to its 52-week low of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 55.2% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Point Mortgage, Velocity Financial, and istar Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Two Harbors with a $15.70 average price target.

