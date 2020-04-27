Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Express (AXP) and AFLAC (AFL)
Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Express (AXP) and AFLAC (AFL).
American Express (AXP)
In a report issued on April 24, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on American Express, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.75.
According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $104.89 average price target.
AFLAC (AFL)
In a report issued on April 24, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on AFLAC, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.20.
According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.7% and a 36.4% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AFLAC with a $41.50 average price target.
