Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Express (AXP) and AFLAC (AFL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Express (AXP) and AFLAC (AFL).

American Express (AXP)

In a report issued on April 24, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on American Express, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $104.89 average price target.

AFLAC (AFL)

In a report issued on April 24, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on AFLAC, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.7% and a 36.4% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AFLAC with a $41.50 average price target.

