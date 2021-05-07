Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Ventas (VTR) and American Homes (AMH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Ventas (VTR) and American Homes (AMH).

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

In a report released today, Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.50, close to its 52-week high of $34.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is ranked #3631 out of 7492 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Equity Investment Life is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.83.

Ventas (VTR)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Sell rating on Ventas today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.01, close to its 52-week high of $58.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.56.

American Homes (AMH)

In a report released today, Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on American Homes, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.75, close to its 52-week high of $37.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and American Assets.

American Homes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.71.

