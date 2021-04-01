Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and SEI Investments Company (SEIC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

In a report released today, Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.85, close to its 52-week high of $34.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is ranked #4194 out of 7415 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Equity Investment Life with a $33.57 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on Ameriprise Financial today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $234.58, close to its 52-week high of $236.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Prudential Financial, and Principal Financial.

Ameriprise Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.38.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ryan Kenny maintained a Hold rating on SEI Investments Company today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.99, close to its 52-week high of $62.45.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SEI Investments Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.