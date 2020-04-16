Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Campus (ACC), Citigroup (C) and PNC Financial (PNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Campus (ACC), Citigroup (C) and PNC Financial (PNC).

American Campus (ACC)

In a report released today, Derek Johnson from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on American Campus, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equity Residential, Boston Properties, and Camden Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Campus with a $34.33 average price target, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Citigroup (C)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.7% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citigroup with a $68.22 average price target, representing a 59.7% upside. In a report issued on April 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report released today, Terry McEvoy from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.46, close to its 52-week low of $79.42.

According to TipRanks.com, McEvoy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 55.1% success rate. McEvoy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Midland States Bancrop, and First Midwest Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PNC Financial with a $114.78 average price target, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

