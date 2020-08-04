Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS), Arlington Asset Investment (AI) and Capital Southwest (CSWC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS), Arlington Asset Investment (AI) and Capital Southwest (CSWC).

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 72.0% success rate. Sharma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Lincoln Edu.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Arlington Asset Investment yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arlington Asset Investment with a $3.00 average price target, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Capital Southwest (CSWC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Capital Southwest today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital Southwest with a $14.50 average price target.

