Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) and Ellington Financial (EFC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) and Ellington Financial (EFC) with bullish sentiments.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma maintained a Buy rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Sharma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Lincoln Edu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA with a $15.00 average price target.

Ellington Financial (EFC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 50.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Saratoga Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Financial with a $14.00 average price target.

