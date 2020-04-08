Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.28, close to its 52-week low of $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Encore Capital.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

KBW analyst Kyle Voigt downgraded Charles Schwab to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.94.

Voigt has an average return of 1.2% when recommending Charles Schwab.

According to TipRanks.com, Voigt is ranked #616 out of 6281 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charles Schwab with a $40.33 average price target, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

