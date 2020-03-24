Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) with bullish sentiments.

Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Alta Equipment Group today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.25, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.4% and a 43.3% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alta Equipment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.53, close to its 52-week low of $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #5316 out of 6151 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

