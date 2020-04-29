Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP).

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc with a $16.50 average price target, implying a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Bridgewater Bancshares, and Meta Financial Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seacoast Banking Of Florida is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.0% and a 40.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Jernigan Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

