Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE), Ellington Financial (EFC) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE), Ellington Financial (EFC) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) with bullish sentiments.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.77, close to its 52-week low of $7.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc with a $15.00 average price target.

Ellington Financial (EFC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.22, close to its 52-week low of $3.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -26.9% and a 35.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Saratoga Investment, and New Residential Inv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Financial with a $17.00 average price target.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

In a report released yesterday, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.28, close to its 52-week low of $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #5222 out of 6281 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA with a $15.00 average price target.

