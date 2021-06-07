Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) and Aon (AON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) and Aon (AON).

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 70.9% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Aon (AON)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Aon. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $251.02, close to its 52-week high of $260.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aon is a Hold with an average price target of $261.80.

