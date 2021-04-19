Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Allstate (ALL), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Ally Financial (ALLY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allstate (ALL), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Ally Financial (ALLY) with bullish sentiments.

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Allstate, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $122.20, close to its 52-week high of $122.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allstate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.31, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Wells Fargo today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.84, close to its 52-week high of $44.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 39.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Heartland Financial USA.

Wells Fargo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.19, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

