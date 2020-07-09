Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Allstate (ALL), Reinsurance Group (RGA) and OneMain Holdings (OMF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Allstate (ALL), Reinsurance Group (RGA) and OneMain Holdings (OMF).

Allstate (ALL)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Zaremski maintained a Hold rating on Allstate yesterday and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 63.5% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Selective Insurance Group, Cincinnati Financial, and Arch Capital Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allstate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.83, implying a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group (RGA)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Reinsurance Group, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.04, close to its 52-week low of $55.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Reinsurance Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $93.17, which is a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

OneMain Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.25, a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

