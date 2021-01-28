Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Allstate (ALL), Meta Financial Group (CASH) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Allstate (ALL), Meta Financial Group (CASH) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY).

Allstate (ALL)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Allstate today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Allstate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.57, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Meta Financial Group (CASH)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.19, close to its 52-week high of $41.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Meta Financial Group with a $41.75 average price target.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Central Valley Community Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 86.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Central Valley Community Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.