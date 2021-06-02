Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Allstate (ALL), Kimco Realty (KIM) and Visa (V)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allstate (ALL), Kimco Realty (KIM) and Visa (V) with bullish sentiments.

Allstate (ALL)

Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden maintained a Buy rating on Allstate yesterday and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.02, close to its 52-week high of $140.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Motemaden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Motemaden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Travelers Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allstate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $134.92.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on Kimco Realty yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.80, close to its 52-week high of $21.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Retail Properties of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimco Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.69, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.50 price target.

Visa (V)

In a report released yesterday, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Visa, with a price target of $282.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $226.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 78.2% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $267.20, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Daiwa also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $259.00 price target.

