Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Alexandria Equities (ARE) and Medical Properties (MPW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Alexandria Equities (ARE) and Medical Properties (MPW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Alexandria Equities (ARE)

In a report released today, Ross L Smotrich from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Alexandria Equities, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.59, close to its 52-week high of $163.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Four Corners Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexandria Equities is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medical Properties (MPW)

In a report released today, Drew Babin from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Medical Properties, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.49, close to its 52-week high of $21.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Babin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 85.2% success rate. Babin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Senior Investment Group, Healthpeak Properties, and Community Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medical Properties with a $22.43 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.