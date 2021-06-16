Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Alexandria Equities (ARE) and Citigroup (C)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alexandria Equities (ARE) and Citigroup (C) with bullish sentiments.

Alexandria Equities (ARE)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alexandria Equities, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $183.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 75.4% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Office Properties Income, and First Industrial Realty.

Alexandria Equities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.50, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Citigroup (C)

In a report released today, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.82, close to its 52-week high of $80.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 76.6% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Citigroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.68, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

