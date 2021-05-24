Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Alexandria Equities (ARE), ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) and Independence Realty (IRT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alexandria Equities (ARE), ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) and Independence Realty (IRT) with bullish sentiments.

Alexandria Equities (ARE)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Alexandria Equities today and set a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $174.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexandria Equities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $196.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ACRES Commercial Realty, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.41, close to its 52-week high of $16.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACRES Commercial Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Independence Realty (IRT)

In a report released today, Craig Mailman from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Independence Realty, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.37, close to its 52-week high of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mailman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Mailman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Plymouth Industrial Reit, PS Business Parks, and RLJ Lodging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Independence Realty with a $18.60 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.