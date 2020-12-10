Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Alaris Royalty (OtherALARF) and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OtherAPYRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alaris Royalty (ALARF) and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) with bullish sentiments.

Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

In a report issued on December 8, Scott Robertson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty, with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Robertson is ranked #5174 out of 7138 analysts.

Alaris Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.88.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

In a report issued on December 8, Neil Downey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 70.1% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, Brookfield Property Partners, and Brookfield Asset Mng.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust with a $35.81 average price target, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$48.00 price target.

