Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aker ASA (OtherAKAAF) and Exor (OtherEXXRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aker ASA (AKAAF) and Exor (EXXRF) with bullish sentiments.

Aker ASA (AKAAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA yesterday and set a price target of NOK640.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.00, equals to its 52-week high of $54.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.9% and a 2.7% success rate. Hodee covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as TechnipFMC, Total SA, and Repsol.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aker ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.74.

Exor (EXXRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marco Baccaglio maintained a Buy rating on Exor yesterday and set a price target of EUR73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Baccaglio covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, PUMA SE NPV, and Ferrari.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exor with a $85.69 average price target.

