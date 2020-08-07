Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Air Lease (AL), Ellington Financial (EFC) and Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Air Lease (AL), Ellington Financial (EFC) and Sculptor Capital Management (SCU).

Air Lease (AL)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Air Lease yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 64.0% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Air Lease has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.67, a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Ellington Financial (EFC)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating on Ellington Financial yesterday and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ellington Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Sculptor Capital Management, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sculptor Capital Management with a $18.50 average price target.

