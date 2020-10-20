Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Agree Realty (ADC), Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) and Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agree Realty (ADC), Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) and Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) with bullish sentiments.

Agree Realty (ADC)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Agree Realty. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit Realty Capital, Four Corners Property, and Equity Lifestyle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agree Realty with a $74.67 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.61, close to its 52-week high of $40.99.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 72.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and SEI Investments Company.

Focus Financial Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.75, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Univest Of Pennsylvania yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.29, close to its 52-week low of $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Univest Of Pennsylvania with a $17.00 average price target.

