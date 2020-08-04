Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: AGNC Investment (AGNC), Truist Financial (TFC) and Crown Castle (CCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AGNC Investment (AGNC), Truist Financial (TFC) and Crown Castle (CCI) with bullish sentiments.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Truist Financial (TFC)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 72.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $44.00 average price target, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Crown Castle (CCI)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Crown Castle, with a price target of $179.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 83.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Castle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $182.90, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.