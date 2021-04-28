Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: AGNC Investment (AGNC), Arch Capital Group (ACGL) and Capital One Financial (COF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AGNC Investment (AGNC), Arch Capital Group (ACGL) and Capital One Financial (COF) with bullish sentiments.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.75, close to its 52-week high of $17.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 67.4% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and Santander Consumer USA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

In a report released today, Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Arch Capital Group, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.49, close to its 52-week high of $40.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Carletti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 66.4% success rate. Carletti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Selective Insurance Group, Trean Insurance Group, and Hanover Insurance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arch Capital Group with a $45.00 average price target, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on April 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released yesterday, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.95, close to its 52-week high of $139.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Santander Consumer USA.

Capital One Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.75, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

