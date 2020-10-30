Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: AGNC Investment (AGNC) and QTS Realty (QTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AGNC Investment (AGNC) and QTS Realty (QTS) with bullish sentiments.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment on October 28 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

AGNC Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

QTS Realty (QTS)

In a report issued on October 28, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on QTS Realty, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Ubiquiti Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for QTS Realty with a $74.75 average price target, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

