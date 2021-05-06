Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Kimco Realty (KIM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Kimco Realty (KIM) with bullish sentiments.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report issued on April 29, Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.13, close to its 52-week high of $18.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 74.8% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Kkr Real Estate Finance, Granite Point Mortgage, and Santander Consumer USA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.63, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnston maintained a Buy rating on Kimco Realty on April 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.57, close to its 52-week high of $21.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 70.5% success rate. Johnston covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Properties of America, Urstadt Biddle Properties, and Independence Realty.

Kimco Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.97, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

