Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: AFLAC (AFL), Redwood (RWT) and Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AFLAC (AFL), Redwood (RWT) and Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) with bullish sentiments.

AFLAC (AFL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on AFLAC, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 67.7% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

AFLAC has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.86.

Redwood (RWT)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Redwood, with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 69.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Redwood has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.90.

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.26, close to its 52-week high of $35.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 93.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

