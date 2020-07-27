Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Affiliated Managers (AMG) and Standard Chartered (OtherSCBFF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Affiliated Managers (AMG) and Standard Chartered (SCBFF).

Affiliated Managers (AMG)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Affiliated Managers, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affiliated Managers is a Hold with an average price target of $78.25.

Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

UBS analyst Jason Napier maintained a Hold rating on Standard Chartered today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Napier is ranked #6143 out of 6803 analysts.

Standard Chartered has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.79, which is a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a p480.00 price target.

