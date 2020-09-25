Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aercap Holdings (AER) and Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aercap Holdings (AER) and Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM) with bullish sentiments.

Aercap Holdings (AER)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Aercap Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 63.8% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aercap Holdings with a $48.75 average price target.

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng today and set a price target of $42.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Asset Mng is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.24, which is a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

