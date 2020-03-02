Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aegon (AEG), Erste Group Bank AG (OtherEBKDY) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (OtherMRPRF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aegon (AEG), Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF).

Aegon (AEG)

Aegon received a Hold rating and a EUR3.81 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Peter Eliot on February 28. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.38, close to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #4608 out of 5933 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aegon with a $4.39 average price target.

Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY)

In a report issued on February 28, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Erste Group Bank AG, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 38.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Erste Group Bank AG is a Hold with an average price target of $36.50.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Mariano Miguel maintained a Buy rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA on February 28 and set a price target of EUR14.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.20, close to its 52-week high of $14.32.

Miguel has an average return of 7.7% when recommending MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Miguel is ranked #2519 out of 5933 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.77.

