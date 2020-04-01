Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aegon (AEG), Commerzbank AG (OtherCRZBY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Aegon (AEG), Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF).

Aegon (AEG)

Aegon received a Hold rating and a EUR3.81 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Peter Eliot yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #4456 out of 6239 analysts.

Aegon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.38.

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.59, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

Lukesch has an average return of 37.9% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is ranked #2004 out of 6239 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $4.52 average price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Neuhold maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen yesterday and set a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.86.

Neuhold has an average return of 0.9% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #5987 out of 6239 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.32, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

