Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aegon (AEG), Commerzbank AG (OtherCRZBY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Aegon (AEG), Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF).

Aegon (AEG)

Kepler Capital analyst Benoit Petrarque maintained a Hold rating on Aegon on May 12 and set a price target of EUR4.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.85, close to its 52-week high of $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 84.4% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and SpareBank 1 SMN.

Aegon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.64, which is a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR4.10 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch upgraded Commerzbank AG to Buy on May 12 and set a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.60.

Lukesch has an average return of 2.4% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is ranked #1714 out of 7492 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $7.19 average price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report issued on May 12, Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR52.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.40.

Neuhold has an average return of 30.5% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #2248 out of 7492 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.05, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR53.80 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.