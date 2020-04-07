Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aegon (AEG) and SpareBank 1 SMN (OtherSRMGF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Aegon (AEG) and SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Aegon (AEG)

Kepler Capital analyst Peter Eliot downgraded Aegon to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR3.81. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #4588 out of 6228 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aegon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.30.

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tobias Lukesch from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 SMN, with a price target of NOK107.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Lukesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SpareBank 1 SMN is a Hold with an average price target of $10.09.

