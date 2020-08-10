Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Acadia Realty (AKR), Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Acadia Realty (AKR), Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Colliers International Group (CIGI).

Acadia Realty (AKR)

Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai maintained a Hold rating on Acadia Realty on August 6 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.65, close to its 52-week low of $9.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Tsai covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Retail Properties of America, and Spirit Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Acadia Realty with a $13.00 average price target.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report issued on August 7, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $208.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 75.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $242.82.

Colliers International Group (CIGI)

In a report issued on August 7, Matt Logan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Colliers International Group, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Logan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 38.1% success rate. Logan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Industrial Income REIT, Artis Real Estate Investment, and Melcor Developments.

Colliers International Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.00.

