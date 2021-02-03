Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY) and First Financial Indiana (THFF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY) and First Financial Indiana (THFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY)

In a report released today, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj]. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 100.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstar Financial Holdings, The First Of Long Island, and Live Oak Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj].

First Financial Indiana (THFF)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on First Financial Indiana today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.7% and a 34.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

First Financial Indiana has an analyst consensus of Hold.

