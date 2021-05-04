Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY), Agree Realty (ADC) and American Tower (AMT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY), Agree Realty (ADC) and American Tower (AMT).

1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY)

In a report released yesterday, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj]. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 94.7% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstar Financial Holdings, The First Of Long Island, and Live Oak Bancshares.

1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Agree Realty (ADC)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan reiterated a Buy rating on Agree Realty yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.99, close to its 52-week high of $72.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agree Realty with a $75.56 average price target, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

American Tower (AMT)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on American Tower, with a price target of $261.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $250.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Tower is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $278.83, implying a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $292.00 price target.

