Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Zumiez (ZUMZ) and Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zumiez (ZUMZ) and Farmer Brothers Company (FARM).

Zumiez (ZUMZ)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Zumiez, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 49.1% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

Zumiez has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.67, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Farmer Brothers Company today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.15, close to its 52-week low of $4.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Spark Networks, and Medifast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farmer Brothers Company is a Hold with an average price target of $7.00.

