Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: WR Grace (GRA), Hasbro (HAS) and Wayfair (W)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WR Grace (GRA), Hasbro (HAS) and Wayfair (W).

WR Grace (GRA)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on WR Grace today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.54.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.9% and a 40.6% success rate. McNulty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

WR Grace has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.80.

Hasbro (HAS)

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler maintained a Buy rating on Hasbro today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Handler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Handler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, World Wrestling, and Discovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hasbro is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.27.

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Paypal Holdings, and ChannelAdvisor.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.57, representing a -0.4% downside. In a report issued on March 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

